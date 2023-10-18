In Pakistan, working for the government is your pass to a fulfilling life where benefits and salary are assured but labour is voluntary. However, given the country’s ongoing struggles with a crippling financial crisis, one could reasonably wonder if such a plan is viable for a nation that needs bailouts every few years.

The output of our army of government workers is called into question and the bloated size of our bureaucracy is highlighted in a recent research by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics.

The Lifetime Cost of Public Servants research states that there are over 1.3 million federal employees and that the entire cost of employee salaries and pensions, including military pay, is an astounding Rs8 trillion. According to the PIDE research, personnel of the Pakistan Administrative Services also receive substantial non-monetary advantages, with the judiciary reportedly enjoying the most rewards. As the report points out, “the myth of low salaries in the public sector” would be dispelled if benefits and allowances were made monetizable.

It is reasonable to wonder what beneficial effects this vast army of bureaucrats has had on the nation and its progress in light of this enormous expense. Such claims are undoubtedly supported by the opulent lifestyles, expansive residences, and fancy cars that many government personnel lead. While many civil servants work hard to complete tasks and are not parasites, far too many do too little and take full advantage of their position of authority.

A state that has been transformed into a job exchange, where politicians may give jobs to supporters, may be the source of the issue.

The question of whether the state is making wise use of tax payer funds must be asked in order to alter this situation. Things won’t change unless our top-heavy bureaucracy is reformed and performance is independently assessed. Our bureaucracy should be based on merit and efficiency rather than political connections and personal profit.

The average Pakistani will tell you that interactions with the state, be it at the thana, katcheri, or any other administrative department, are almost never pleasant, with a few notable exceptions.

Maybe this is because colonial mores—in which the ruling class is meant to rule over everyone—still inform the way the bureaucracy, which was born out of the Raj, functions. The state will keep pouring trillions of rupees into a black hole unless the civil service is brought into compliance with 21st-century best practices. Politicians and segments of the bureaucracy have stymied several attempts at reform.

The government’s “job is to create new opportunities and not offer jobs,” as stated in the PIDE study.

The colonial-style benefits and privileges for state employees, particularly at the top ranks, must go. Only the smartest, brightest, and most honest men and women need to be employed and retained, with frequent performance monitoring.