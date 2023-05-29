Pakistan’s senior actor Behrooz Sabzwari termed the viral audio on social media attributed to her as fake and said that he did not issue any statement against the Pakistan Army.

It should be noted that yesterday’s audio is going viral on social media platforms in which a statement was made against the senior leadership of the Pakistan Army, this audio is being attributed to actor Behroz Sabzwari.

Apart from this, the audio praised Imran Khan’s past rally and also criticized the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League (N).

When the audio went viral, the actor called the audio attributed to him fake.

Shahroz Sabzwari, son of Behroz Sabzwari, released a video statement of his father on Twitter.

In the video statement, he said that the audio going viral on social media is fake which has been created with the help of artificial intelligence, I have not issued any statement against the army.

Clarification for the Deep Fake Audio being circulated on Social Media @OfficialDGISPR pic.twitter.com/CCCcqeXWxb — Syed ShahrozSabzwari (@ShahrozSabzwari) May 28, 2023

He said that the army is our way of distinction, the army has always sacrificed its life for Pakistanis and we can also sacrifice our lives for the army.

The actor said that Allah will take account of those who are spreading such things against the army.

Behrooz Sabzwari said that I should tell the people who were hurt that this is all a lie.