RAWALPINDI, Nov 6 – Begum Samina Alvi, the wife of Pakistan’s president, has stressed the importance of a simple five-minute self-examination every month as a powerful tool for the early detection of breast cancer. This practice, she emphasized, could potentially save thousands of lives among women in Pakistan.

Speaking at an awareness seminar on breast cancer held at the Behbud Association of Pakistan in Rawalpindi, Begum Samina Alvi expressed deep concern over the alarming statistic of 44,000 breast cancer-related deaths in Pakistan. She emphasized the need for constant awareness campaigns regarding early diagnosis and intervention.

While mentioning the global recovery rate of 98% from breast cancer, Begum Samina Alvi highlighted that Pakistan faces higher mortality rates due to late-stage diagnoses, primarily because of inadequate mammographic facilities. She also noted that breast cancer is affecting women of all ages, including teenage girls as young as 12-14 years.

Begum Samina Alvi urged women and girls to adopt a simple five-minute self-examination routine and spread awareness to at least 20 other women in their circles. This small effort can make a significant difference in early detection and, subsequently, treatment.

In support of the Behbud Mother and Child Hospital, Begum Samina Alvi announced a generous donation of Rs 500,000 on behalf of her family.

She also stressed the importance of inclusivity, especially for persons with disabilities, and the need to create a harassment-free environment for women. Begum Samina Alvi called for providing educational and employment opportunities for differently-abled individuals and their integration into society.

Lt. Gen. (retired) Nigar Johar, the country’s first three-star woman general in the Pakistan Army, highlighted the global breast cancer mortality rate and the country’s efforts to reduce it by 25% in line with the World Health Organization’s goals. She acknowledged improvements in diagnostic facilities at the government level, such as radiography, mammography, and gene mutation testing. However, she emphasized the role of Lady Health Workers in spreading awareness among women throughout the nation.

Abida Malik, President of the Behbud Association of Pakistan, highlighted the organization’s five-decade-long commitment to supporting generations through economic empowerment, skill development, education, and health initiatives. She revealed that the association is already providing outdoor medical services and is in the process of establishing a 100-bed hospital for the underprivileged.

The seminar featured a panel discussion involving doctors, psychologists, and a breast cancer survivor. They stressed the importance of early diagnosis and addressed the mental trauma faced by patients and their families, highlighting the need for support in dealing with the challenges associated with breast cancer.