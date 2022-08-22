Rawalpindi: The first Test series between England and Pakistan in 17 years will start on December 1 in Rawalpindi, the hosts announced on Monday along with the schedule of games.

The seven-game Twenty20 series has already been scheduled to begin next month, but an England team will return for the much anticipated three-match Test series.

In a statement, Pakistan Cricket Board director Zakir Khan stated, “We are thrilled that Pakistan and England Test rivalry, that have historically produced close & tight matches, will return to our yard in December.”

The first Test of the tour will take place in Rawalpindi from December 1–5, followed by the second Test in Multan from December 9–13.The third and final Test is scheduled for December 17–21 in Karachi.

Prior to Pakistan being required to play international games at neutral sites in the wake of a 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team’s van in Lahore, England last toured the country in 2005.

Since 2015, international cricket has gradually resumed, although in September of last year, New Zealand withdrew from a tour just before a one-day international was slated to begin, citing security threats.

A week later, both the men’s and women’s teams from England cancelled their trips to Pakistan.This year, Pakistan welcomed Australia with success for the first time since 1998.