President of the PTI Sindh Ali Zaidi calls on Pashtuns and Sindhis to exercise caution.Ethnic tensions increased in various Sindh districts, including Karachi, when Bilal Kaka, 35, was slain on July 12 in a hotel in Hyderabad.

While rights organisations urged for peace, opposition parties criticised the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government for failing to put an end to the violence.President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh Ali Zaidi urged Pashtuns and Sindhis to exercise restraint and claimed a plot had been formed to upend the province’s tranquilly.

Speaking during a candidate introduction event for the next local government elections held at the Mazar-e-Quaid, former federal minister Zaidi remarked, “The people have to transcend beyond ethnicity and think about the peace and security of the country.”

Additionally, Zaidi questioned what the Sindh government had been doing during the entire ordeal. According to him, the PTI is the “only political party” in the nation that transcends ethnicity.

Separately, the PPP’s silence on the Hyderabad event has been criticised as worrying and raising questions, according to Khurram Sherzaman, the PTI’s parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly.