Makkah: Before the Hajj, the cover of the Kaaba was lifted up 3 meters.

According to the Ministry in charge of the affairs of the Holy Mosques, after raising the cover of the Kaaba 3 times from the bottom, it is covered with a white cotton cloth, which is called ‘Ihram’. There are teams of more than 50 experts who lift the cover using special ladders.

The purpose of raising the cover of the Kaaba, which is called ‘Kiswah’, is to protect it from damage due to the rush during Hajj. The work of lifting the cover of the Kaaba was supervised by Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Sudis, the head of the Directorate of Haramain Sharifeen. As soon as the Hajj is over, the cover of the Kaaba will be restored to its previous position.