National cricket team’s batsman Azam Khan suffered from right knee pain.

Today, the first match of 5 T20 matches between Pakistan and New Zealand is to be played in Rawalpindi, but before that, Azam Khan is suffering from knee pain.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, Azam Khan suffered the injury during a training session on Wednesday and is being attended to by the board’s medical team.

According to the Pakistan Board, Azam Khan’s participation in the matches against New Zealand will be decided on the basis of medical reports.