When Syeda Aliza announced her divorce and made claims, Feroze Khan and Syeda Aliza’s painful and abusive relationship and divorce became the talk of the town. The news of the divorce and the abusive marriage, however, went viral on social media.

The internet users really criticised Feroze Khan for the predicament and called him out for it. They stood behind Aliza and said he is an angry man who takes advantage of others for his own gain. Syeda Aliza recently presented all the evidence to the court proving that her husband Feroze Khan beat her.

Actress Mariyam Nafees shared the horrifying photographs and apologised for not believing Syeda Aliza Sultan.

Please be advised that Alizeh presented strong evidence during the most recent court hearing for Feroze Khan’s case. On the condition that he present his passport to the court, the court also let Feroze to see his children twice a week.