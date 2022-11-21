The England cricket team is in Abu Dhabi right now before departing for Pakistan to play an upcoming Test series from Rawalpindi to Karachi.
Three days of practise games against the England Lions will be played by the English squad in Abu Dhabi.
From November 23 to November 25, there will be practise matches. The Englishmen will then touch down in Islamabad on November 27.
Test schedule
- First Test: December 1-5; Rawalpindi
- Second Test: December 9-13; Multan
- Third Test: December 17-21; Karachi