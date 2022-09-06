There have been rumours that YouTube has been blocked in Pakistan as PTI Chairman Imran Khan prepares to speak at a rally there.

Several users began griping on Twitter before the former prime minister’s speech that the streaming service was not functioning properly for them. The hashtag #YouTubeDown also became a popular trend on the microblogging platform Twitter. Internet tracker NetBlocks reported the YouTube service disruption in a tweet as well. PTI announced that it would broadcast its chairman’s speech on Twitter Space in response to the alleged blockade.

Imran Khan said, “Enough is enough,” in response to PDM’s “propaganda to defame” him

The PTI chairman earlier today declared that he had had enough of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) “cabal of crooks” spreading false information about him. This blocking now occurs.

PDM, the ruling parties that took over the government after Khan was removed as prime minister in April, harshly criticised Khan’s most recent remarks towards the military and its senior leadership.

The PTI chairman’s

Faisalabad jalsa address, in which he threatened to kill the current leaders if a “patriotic” army head was chosen, infuriated the military forces as well.

Khan responded by tweeting that he was keeping up with the “intense propaganda” the PDM’s “cabal of crooks” had been using against him.