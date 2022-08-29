TRIPOLI: On Sunday, after skirmishes between supporters of opposing governments left at least 32 dead and raised concerns of a significant new battle, flights resumed and businesses reopened in the Libyan city.

The bloodiest fighting in the Libyan city since a historic ceasefire in 2020 had begun on Friday evening when armed groups traded fire, damaging numerous hospitals and setting structures on fire.

By Saturday night, there was a tentative calm, and on Sunday morning, the health ministry reported that 32 people had died and 159 had been injured as a result of the clashes.Fighting broke out after months of escalating hostilities between supporters of Abdulhamid Dbeibah and Fathi Bashagha, whose opposing governments are battling for power in the North African nation that has experienced more than a decade of conflict since an uprising in 2011.

Bashagha has so far been barred from entering office in the capital by Dbeibah’s administration, which was put in place as part of a United Nations-led peace process last year. Dbeibah’s administration maintains that the next administration should be the result of elections.

Khalifa Haftar, the military dictator in control of the town’s military, has backed Bashagha, who was nominated by the Libyan parliament located in the east earlier this year. Haftar’s attempt toto take the capital by force in 2019 resulted in a civil war that lasted a full year.

Former interior minister Bashagha had first ruled out using force to seize control in Tripoli but had since suggested that he might do so.

After Moammar Qadhafi was overthrown and killed in an uprising supported by NATO in 2011, Libya descended into turmoil, with numerous armed factions and international forces vying for control of the country.

This past weekend, some armed organisations that were thought to be impartial in the most recent crisis decided to support Dbeibah in order to thwart Bashagha’s second effort to reach the capital.