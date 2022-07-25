According to a senior health official quoted by the state-backed news agency, China’s population growth has slowed dramatically and is anticipated to begin before 2025.

In numerous provinces, the number of new babies in 2021 was the lowest in decades, according to birth statistics that were revealed late on Sunday.

For the first time in nearly 60 years, the number of births in central Hunan province dipped below 500,000,

Only Guangdong province in southern China has had more than 1 million births.

As a result of circumstances such as the high cost and work demands, many young people in China are struggling to stop a significant decline in natural population growth.The National Health Commission’s chief of population and family affairs, Yang Wenzhuang, told the Global Times that China’s population will begin to decline around 2021–2025.

China’s regulations were changed last year to allow women to have three children, but many women complain that the move came too late and that they lack adequate job stability and gender equality.China’s population is anticipated to start declining before 2025.



The fewest new births in decades occurred in 2021.

Only Guangdong province in southern China has seen more than 1 million births.