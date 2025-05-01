Famous Pakistani actor and host Hamza Ali Abbasi has described becoming a father as the most impactful experience of his life.

In a recent interview, Hamza Ali Abbasi, while talking about the experience of becoming a father, said that he could never have imagined that he could have such love and such deep feelings for a person.

He said that these are emotions that he has never felt before. Hamza added that these are emotions that make a person responsible and strong.

In this interview, Hamza Ali Abbasi also clarified that he had never said goodbye to showbiz but had taken a break from the world of acting for some time.

It should be remembered that Hamza Ali Abbasi got married to fellow actress Naimal Khawar Khan in 2019, while in 2021 they welcomed a son.