Karachi: The Pakistan Stock Exchange is witnessing a bearish trend today, due to which the index reached the level of 112,000 points.

On the last day of the trading week, the stock market was volatile, but the market was bearish. The business started with a decline of 40 points, and the KSE 100 index fell to 114,140 points.

Later, the PSX witnessed a bearish trend, while at one point a rally of 259 points was seen, but it proved to be temporary and the first session of the stock exchange ended with a decline of 1,216 points, due to which the KSE 100 index fell to 112,963 points.

It should be noted that yesterday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange had broken all previous records and crossed 3 highest levels in a row and the market closed at 110,810.22 points with an increase of 1,913.57 points.