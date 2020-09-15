BCB to resume domestic cricket soon

Bangladesh Cricket Board [BCB] is mulling to resume domestic cricket soon. The decision was revealed by BCB president Nazmul Hasan following a meeting on Monday at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. The decision to get cricket back to the field in Bangladesh came after BCB had decided ‘it is not possible to tour Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series under the terms that has been set by the host nation’ in the same meeting.BCB has already informed Sri Lanka Cricket that they can have further discussion on going forward with the series if the terms can be negotiated.

Bangladesh kept cricket suspended in the country since mid March due to the Covid-19 pandemic which saw this year’s Dhaka Premier Cricket League [DPL] get suspended after first round of matches.“We have not thought of a replacement to the Sri Lanka series yet. One thing we want to do is to get cricket back to the field. Not sure if we will have any international team playing with us but we have ambition to start domestic cricket soon. It is yet to be planned but we will surely have cricket back soon. The coaching staffs will stay back; the cricketers are not playing for a long time now so we will plan something,” said Nazmul to the media following the meeting of the BCB directors.