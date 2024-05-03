JOURNALISTS across the world are facing unprecedented threats — from legal and economic pressure to outright threats of violence — hindering their ability to report freely. The war in Gaza highlights the perils faced by journalists in conflict zones. Since Oct 7, at least 97 journalists and media workers have been killed.

In India, press freedom has seen a marked decline, driven by a political climate that increasingly stifles dissent. Media ownership is concentrated among a few aligning closely with the BJP — slated to win a third straight term in power — narrowing the diversity of voices in the media. Journalists face harassment and legal actions, and purse strings dictate media narratives.Meanwhile, Bangladesh, which has the lowest press freedom in South Asia, suffers its own issues. The Cyber Security Act, passed last year, threatens to increase the state’s influence over the media, limiting journalistic freedom and creating possibility for arbitrary interpretation and enforcement of the legislation. Such events, together with violence and judicial harassment of journalists, highlight a growing animosity towards independent journalism.

A similar situation obtains in Pakistan, where the media has long been under attack. The conflict is on two fronts: the government and security establishment both assert control, hoping to influence editorial policy.This censorship continues regardless of whether party is in power. One such example is the implicit ‘ban’ on media outlets from mentioning PTI founder Imran Khan. This policy, which was implemented during Shehbaz Sharif’s last term as Prime Minister, remained under the caretaker period and is being enforced occasionally.

Opposition parties, despite their calls for media freedom, frequently use identical restrictive tactics while in power. Whether through direct censorship, withholding advertising, or darker means such as harassment, legal intimidation, and assault, Pakistan’s press navigates dangerous territory.To make matters worse, there has been a disturbing trend within sectors of the media landscape, with noble journalism principles being pushed aside in favour of conformity. Many media outlets, formerly bastions of courageous reporting, now succumb to the aforementioned double pressures.

This surrender is frequently prompted by financial incentives or coercive force, resulting in media that panders rather than investigates. Powerful corporate entities put further pressure on media outlets, with some throwing money at them to campaign against specific outlets. The necessity for unity in Pakistan’s media has never been more important in order to handle pressures more effectively, retain journalistic integrity, and resist attempts to influence editorial content. On this World Press Freedom Day, let us pledge to present a united front, not only to protect our operational independence but also to strengthen the very foundations of press freedom in the country.