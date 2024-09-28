PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Ali Khan Saif announced that the decisive battle for the release of PTI founder Imran Khan has begun, he said that all preparations for the protest in Rawalpindi are complete. In a statement, Barrister Saif said that a grand convoy will leave for Pakistan. Chief Minister Ali Amin will participate in the protest under the leadership of Gandapur. He said that people will gather in large numbers in Rawalpindi under the leadership of Gandapur. He noted that he intended to hold a peaceful protest and warned Maryam Nawaz against any attempt at police brutality. He further said that if an attempt is made to disrupt the peaceful demonstration, the whole of Pakistan will protest on the streets. They will continue to protest until the end of “fake government” and the end of false cases. It had now become a duty to rid the country of this alleged fraudulent government.