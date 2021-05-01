ISLAMABAD: After the former Director-General of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon leveled allegations on the incumbent Prime Minister of orchestrating cases against the opposition in political victimization, it has on Saturday come to the fore that he himself has been allegedly involved in suggesting the government ways to of witch-hunting,

According to the details on the matter learned from the exchange that happened between the white-collar crime watchdog, under Bashir Memon’s directorship, and the incumbent government, he suggested arrests of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam and his family members.

The government had initially written to FIA to launch an inquiry into the National Highway Authority (NHA) for which the previous government of PML-N had appointed Muqam as Adviser to the Prime Minister. Following the investigations, FIA found irregularities and Memon suggested arrests of politicians allegedly involved instead of further probe and recoveries.

The government insisted that the recoveries are taken place of the losses incurred by the nation but Memon impressed upon them to arrest the wife and son of Muqam instead after he blamed the front company of Muqam’s son Ishtiaq Ahmad for the irregularities in highways construction.

The case notes that heavy recoveries were made in the case after the government’s insistence on FIA for it.

Separately reported today pertinent to Memon, Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) raided the factory of the son of former FIA Director General Bashir Memon in the Sanghar district of Sindh here on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to details, Pakistan Quality Standards (PSQCA) team raided the ghee factory using another company’s name and trademark. The team also obtained samples and scrutinize the documents.