Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif said on Friday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz deemed its survival in spreading anarchy.

He stated that the PML-N leaders were spreading rumours the public about postponement of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI), alleging the PML-N of trying to drive a wedge between people and the army.

He stressed that people would come in droves in the rescheduled public rally on Sept 8, adding that Rana Sanaullah would be in a fix after watching sea of people in the rally.

Moreover, he said that previous rally was postponed on the instructions of PTI founder Imran Khan to avoid anarchy and social unrest.