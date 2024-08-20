Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif on Tuesday blamed the federal government for dividing people instead of uniting them.

He stated that KP was producing the cheapest electricity in Pakistan which was being sold at exorbitant prices from the federal government, adding that people of KP were being deprived of any relief in power bills despite producing maximum electricity.

He blamed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Nawaz Sharif for announcing reduction in power bills by saying that an MNA elected on Form-47 can’t announce lowering in rates of electricity.

He criticised the government for selective development in Punjab, imploring that small provinces needed the most share of all development as they had been left behind by large spending in Punjab.