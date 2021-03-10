The striker could move for free in the summer

Barcelona have reportedly made an offer to Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero who is out of contract at the end of the season.

There have been rumors of interest from Barca in Aguero for a while now, and the latest update suggests the Catalan giants have made a move.

TyC Sports report that Barca have made a “formal offer” to Aguero in the wake of Joan Laporta being installed as president.

Laporta is keen to bring in Aguero as he thinks it will help convince Lionel Messi, who is also out of contract this summer, to stay at the Camp Nou.

The report claims there is also interest in Aguero from PSG, Inter and MLS clubs, while it’s still possible that City could offer Aguero a contract extension.

It’s not clear yet what Aguero’s preference would be for next season. The striker turns 33 in June and has only made four starts for City this season.