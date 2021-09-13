ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed said the motives behind Bar Councils’ protest against the appointment of judges was unclear.

He said that the presidents of the Bar Councils were invited several times for the appointment of judges but they were in Peshawar. CJP said Bar Councils took a one-sided stance on judges’ appointments, however, doors for Bar Councils are always open.

The CJP was addressing the full court reference on the eve of the start of the new judicial year. Chief Justice said that last judicial year was a difficult year for Pakistan including the rest of the world and that is why the number of pending cases increased.

“There were 45644 pending cases in the last judicial year. Last year, 20910 new cases were registered in the Supreme Court while 12968 cases were disposed off,” he said. It is pertinent to note that Bar Councils protest in Supreme Court against the elevation of Justice Ayesha Malik to register their protest against the elevation of Justice Ayesha A. Malik of the Lahore High Court to the apex court.

The lawyers said the nomination of Justice Ayesha violates the seniority principle since Justice Ayesha Malik is only the fourth most senior judge at the LHC. Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) addressing the full court reference said that gaps have been widened between Bar and Bench on the judge’s appointment and many people lost their jobs due to a decision by the Supreme Court of Pakistan last year.

He suggested for early disposal of pending petitions of Justice Waqar Seth and the Sindh High Court Bar bridge the mistrust. AGP said the federal government is always ready to solve all the problems of the judiciary, including the appointment of judges.

Pakistan Bar Council member Amjad Shah addressed the full court reference on behalf of the PBC vice chairman due to illness. Amjad Shah said that the provision of transparent and speedy justice is not satisfactory in our country’s judicial system, especially in the lower courts.

He said there are several important cases pending in the Supreme Court which have not been heard so far. He said that it is commendable that the courts have heard the cases of the former prime minister and made quick decisions, however, the case of a dictator who violated the Constitution twice has not been fixed for hearing till date.

Amjad Shah further said, “Our judiciary has gone through ups and downs in different periods. Elected prime ministers were hanged or faced contempt of court. He suggested that judges of the higher judiciary should not accept any post after retirement.