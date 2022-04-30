<!-- wp:image {"width":1054,"height":632} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/04\/626cbe9948341.png" alt="" width="1054" height="632"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>QUETTA: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Serious differences <\/a>were witnessed in the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on conducting intra-party elections, which have yet to be held despite a warning from the Election Commission of Pakistan.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The party has been divided since its secretary general, Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, announced May 9 as the date for party elections.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>BAP President Jam Mir Kamal Khan Alyani <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">rejected the date<\/a>, saying the secretary general had not consulted him and senior leaders about conducting elections.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThe secretary general has no powers to announce party elections without permission from the party president,\u201d Mr Alyani said, adding that the date was announced while he was out of the country. \u201cThe statements issued by the secretary general without consulting the party president and senior leaders will harm the party,\u201d he added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He said the election programme announced by the secretary general had no <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">legal importance according <\/a>to the party\u2019s constitution.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Earlier, a letter issued with Mr Kakar\u2019s signature said BAP\u2019s elections would be conducted on May 9 at Balochistan Boy Scouts Association, Quetta.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->