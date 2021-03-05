Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Friday, reaffirming his confidence in PM Khan said that his party Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) stands tall with him.

As per details, the CM Balochistan called on the premier and informed him about his party’s high loyalties with him.

In addition, CM Jam Kamal Khan thanked the PM for nominating the outgoing Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani for the coveted post again. “We were allies before and will remain allies in the future,” he added.

Sadiq Sanjrani informed the PM about the discussed matters on meeting with Yousaf Raza Gillani.

The BAP delegation comprising Balochistan CM Jam Kamal, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Khan and Khalid Magsi.

Earlier today, a delegations of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) had held separate meetings with PM.

As per the sources, a delegation of MQM-P led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui met the PM in Islamabad and the whole confidence was ensured by them to the PM.

’During the meeting, the MQM-P raised high concerns before PM over multitudes of the aspects including the sale of government jobs in Sindh, the murder of merit and withdrawal of security from several MQM-P’s leaders.