Bano Qudsia, a renowned Pakistani novelist, playwright, and spiritualist, passed away in Lahore six years ago today.

Bano Qudsia, also referred to as Bano Aapa, was a legend in the realm of Pakistani writing. She was born on November 28, 1928, in the Indian city of Firozpur. After relocating to Lahore following the partition, she developed a passion for short story writing at a very young age.

The dramatist enrolled in a master’s programme at Government College University (GCU) in Lahore to study Urdu literature after graduating from Kinnaird College.

She had met Ashfaq Ahmed, one of Pakistan’s best novelists, while she was a student at GCU, and they were married.

The most cherished compositions of Qudsia are “Na Kabilay Zikar,” “Bazgasht,” “Amar Bail,” and “Dast Basta.”

In 1983, the Pakistani government awarded her the Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the field of Pakistani literature.

At the age of 88, Bano Qudsia passed away in Lahore on February 4, 2017.