ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a traffic diversion plan for citizens ahead of the banned outfit’s planned long march to the city.

According to a traffic plan, diversions have been placed for both sides of traffic at Express Chowk entry and exit point of the red zone.

Margallah Road, Ayub Chowk, Nadra Chowk and Dhokri Chowk could be used alternatively, according to a traffic plan.

Similarly, diversions were placed before Faizabad for traffic coming from Murree Road Rawalpindi to Islamabad and 9th Avenue can be used alternatively.

“Diversion placed for both sides of traffic at Murree Road, Faiz-ul-Islam stop, from and to Faizabad. Alternatively, traffic going from Islamabad to Murree Road Rawalpindi is diverted to Islamabad Highway,” the ITP added.

Traffic police have instructed citizens to use Park Road, Tiramri Road and Lehtrar Road in the city to reach Islamabad Highway.

It further said that Srinagar Highway, 9th Avenue and IJP Road can be used to reach Rawalpindi.

Furthermore, the metro bus service will remain suspended in Rawalpindi and operational from IJP Road Stop to Pak Secretariat.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed would lead a government team negotiating with the banned outfit staging a march towards Islamabad from Lahore.

According to sources privy to the matter, the talks with the banned outfit would resume shortly and would not be held at Kot Lakhpat Jail. “They will rather be held at an undisclosed location,” they said.

A previous report earlier in the day said that the government’s negotiating team comprises of Federal Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid, Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri and Punjab’s law minister Raja Basharat.

Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Lahore from Karachi today and started contacts with various religious leaders.