KARACHI: Starting on March 23 (Thursday), all commercial banks will be closed for four days to observe Pakistan Day and one day for zakat deduction.

The central bank announced in a statement that Friday, March 24, 2023, will be observed as a “Bank Holiday” for the purpose of deducting zakat, and that it will stay closed for public trading.

Since March 23 is already a holiday, Friday has been proclaimed a bank holiday for the first time since Ramadan-ul-Mubarak. Saturday and Sunday will follow.

#SBP to remain closed for public dealing on Friday, March 24, 2023 for the purpose of Zakat deduction.

SBP insisted that all banks, DFIs, and MFBs would be closed to the general public on March 24 and claimed that workers would report to work as usual on a bank holiday. (except for public dealing).

Commercial bank branches will be open on Saturday.