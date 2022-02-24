ISLAMABAD: The Banking Mohtasib of Pakistan (BMP) has provided relief worth Rs 709 million to account holders in over 37,000 cases related to banking frauds during last year, President Dr Arif Alvi was informed on Thursday.

Banking Mohtasib Muhammad Kamran Shehzad, who called on President Alvi to present the BMP Annual Report 2021, also briefed him about the performance and achievements of his organization.

The president expressed satisfaction over the performance of BMP and emphasized the need for the implementation of the decisions of the Mohtasib to ensure the provision of speedy provision of justice to bank customers.

The Banking Mohtasib briefed that during the year 2021, 33,196 new complaints were received while 4,168 outstanding complaints were carried forward from the previous year.

He highlighted that out of the total 37,364 complaints, over 18,000 complaints were received through the Prime Minister’s Pakistan Citizen Portal.

He added that out of the total 37,364 complaints, 25,231 complaints were resolved amicably through reconciliation while 437 complaints were decided after formal hearings.