The updated bank hours for Ramadan 2023 were announced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday.

All banks, development financial institutions, and microfinance organizations are open Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm, with a prayer break from 2:00 to 2:30 pm.

The hours for public trading, however, would be observed from Monday through Thursday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm without a break.

The central bank announced that the office hours and public dealing times would be observed from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday without a break.

For the purpose of the Zakat deduction, all banks will be closed to the public on Friday, March 24.