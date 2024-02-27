Karachi: Bank of America has upgraded Pakistan’s dollar bond from market weight to heavyweight.

According to the Bank of America, the value of Pakistan’s dollar bond is higher than the market value, so the bank has increased the status of Pakistan’s dollar bond from market weight to heavyweight.

On the other hand, according to the report of the global financial news organization Bloomberg, the election in Pakistan has reduced the political uncertainty, after which the interest of international investors in Pakistan’s dollar bond has been recorded and due to the end of political uncertainty, the Pakistani dollar bond has increased. It has started to be considered good.

According to the Bloomberg report, Pakistan’s rating may improve, and policy concerns are the same as last year, but the IMF agreement will also eliminate them.

According to the report, the price of Pakistan’s bond for the year 2026 is currently 77 dollars, they are buying Pakistan’s bond for the year 2026 with a target of 83 dollars, while the payment of one billion dollars maturing in April 2024 will further increase the confidence.

According to the report, the purchase of Pakistani bonds will increase further from the April payment, the new IMF program for Pakistan will increase confidence, while the expectations of S&P’s rating improvement will also affect the price of Pakistani bonds.

The market will be watching the cabinet selection and the ability of the cabinet members to meet the IMF conditions, the report said.