DHAKA: Sri Lankan seamers cut through the Bangladesh top order in the second innings after centuries from Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal gave the visitors a commanding lead in the second Test here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Thursday.

Bangladesh were a dangerous 34-4 at stumps on the fourth day and still need another 107 runs to ward off an innings defeat.

The visitors were all out for 506 runs in the day’s final session, with Shakib Al Hasan claiming his 19th Test five-for and pacer Ebadot Hossain finishing 4-148.

The hosts fell into trouble in the sixth over as Asitha Fernando delivered opener Tamim Iqbal his second duck of the Test, returning after a catch in second slip from Kusal Mendis.

Najmul Hossain (two), Mominul Haque (0) and Mahmudul Hasan (15) followed him in quick succession as Fernando and Kasun Rajitha ripped through the top order to finish with 2-12 and 1-12, respectively.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das, who shared 272 in the first innings and slammed a century each, finished the day on 14 and one.

It followed a day of struggles with the ball, with Bangladesh unable to make any breakthrough until after tea.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib blamed “fear of failure” for their collapse.

“We tend to think if we make mistakes the result will go against us,” he said.

Sri Lanka’s Oshada Fernando hailed Mathews and Chandimal for taking the side to a commanding position.

“It was a very even game when Chandimal came into the crease, but that partnership helped us dominate and put us in a very strong situation,” he said.

Mathews finished Sri Lanka’s spell at the crease unbeaten on 145 while Chandimal made 124 in the pair’s 199-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

The pair dominated the Bangladesh bowlers before Ebadot took Chandimal, with the final five wickets falling in 41 runs.

Mathews, who faced 342 balls and struck 12 fours and two sixes in his second century of the series, was given out caught-behind off Khaled Ahmed on 94 but survived on review.

He was given leg-before again off Mosaddek Hossain at 105 but the decision was reversed.

Chandimal enjoyed a similar lucky spell in the morning session after a caught-behind call on the fourth ball of Mominul’s first over was overturned.

Two balls later the right-hander narrowly survived a stumping chance on 44.

He later hit Ebadot for two successive fours before reaching his century with a single in the same over.

Chandimal hit 11 fours and a six in his 219-ball innings.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam has been fined 25 percent of his match fee after hitting Mathews with the ball in the second Test, the Inter­national Cricket Council said.

Taijul was found to have breached the code of conduct relating to throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate or dangerous manner.

The incident occurred in the 69th over of Sri Lanka’s innings on Wednesday when Taijul, after fielding the ball on his follow-through, threw it in the direction of Mathews, hitting him.

Mathews, then within his crease, was not intending to take a run.

Taijul admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Taijul was also handed a demerit point.

Scoreboard

BANGLADESH (1st Innings) 365 (Mushfiqur Rahim 175 not out, Liton Das 141, Kasun Rajitha 5-64, Asitha Fernando 4-93)

SRI LANKA (1st Innings, overnight 282-5):

Oshada Fernando c Najmul b Ebadot 57

Dimuth Karunaratne b Shakib 80

Kusal Mendis lbw b Shakib 11

Kasun Rajitha b Ebadot 0

Angelo Mathews not out 145

Dhananjaya de Silva c Liton b Shakib 58

Dinesh Chandimal c Tamim b Ebadot 124

Niroshan Dickwella c Liton b Shakib 9

Ramesh Mendis lbw b Ebadot 10

Praveen Jayawickrama c Liton b Shakib 0

Asitha Fernando run out 2

EXTRAS (LB-8, NB-2) 10

TOTAL (all out, 165.1 overs) 506

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-95 (Oshada), 2-139 (Mendis), 3-144 (Rajitha), 4-164 (Karunaratne), 5-266 (Dhananjaya), 6-465 (Chandimal), 7-482 (Dickwella), 8-501 (Ramesh), 9-502 (Jayawickrama)

BOWLING: Khaled 23-3-85-0 (1nb); Ebadot 38-4-148-4; Shakib 40.1-11-96-5; Mosaddek 12-1-38-0; Taijul 49-10-124-0 (1nb); Mominul 3-0-7-0

BANGLADESH (2nd Innings):

Mahmudul Hasan c Mendis b Fernando 15

Tamim Iqbal c Mendis b Fernando 0

Najmul Hossain run out 2

Mominul Haque c Dickewella b Rajitha 0

Mushfiqur Rahim not out 14

Liton Das not out 1

EXTRAS (LB-1, W-1) 2

TOTAL (for four wickets, 13 overs) 34

STILL TO BAT: Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-15 (Tamim), 2-19 (Najmul), 3-19 (Mominul), 4-23 (Mahmudul)

BOWLING (to-date): Rajitha 6-3-12-1; Fernando 6-2-12-2 (1w); Jayawickrama 1-0-9-0.