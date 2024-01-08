Dhaka: In the general elections of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina Wajid’s party has once again won a massive victory and is in a position to form the government.

According to foreign media, the opposition parties boycotted the general elections of Bangladesh, after which Sheikh Hasina Wajid’s party Awami League won a big victory.

After the victory of the Awami League in the elections, the prospects of Sheikh Hasina Wajid becoming the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for the fifth time have become brighter.

According to media reports, Sheikh Hasina Wajid’s party Awami League won 222 seats in the election, while independent candidates won more than any other political party and won 63 seats.

According to the Bangladesh Election Commission, currently, the country’s current opposition party, the Jatiya Party, has won only 11 seats in the House of 300.

According to media reports, there are several candidates who were successful as independent candidates who were not selected for the ticket by the Awami League but were instructed to stand in the election as a dummy candidate.

It should be noted that 76-year-old Sheikh Hasina Wajid has been the Prime Minister of Bangladesh since 2009, while she has declared the parties boycotting the election as terrorist parties.