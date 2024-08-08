Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman announced that the interim government will be sworn in on Thursday (today).The interim government will be led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. The 15-member interim government of Bangladesh is expected to take the oath by Thursday evening.The development follows the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid amid weeks of protests in the country.General Waker-uz-Zaman announced the formation of the interim government earlier this week, after Sheikh Hasina’s departure to India.The protests against Sheikh Hasina resulted in over 400 deaths. Muhammad Yunus, who is set to head the new government, is returning from France today.Yunus has praised the protesters and urged the public to maintain restraint and avoid actions that could harm the nation.