In Bangladesh, the dengue virus has become a very dangerous epidemic, with the death toll approaching 1000 in recent weeks.

According to British media, Bangladesh’s unusual monsoon season, prolonged standing rainwater and filth are being blamed for the high number of mosquitoes, while authorities are worried about the country’s growing number of cases and lack of hospital space.

According to media reports, dengue virus is known as a seasonal disease in monsoon, but due to climate change, dengue fever has been increasing continuously since 2000 and this virus has become very dangerous in Bangladesh.

Local health officials of Bangladesh say that the country was not prepared for the emergency after the current situation of the virus, due to which the virus has become extremely dangerous.

According to the doctors, in the current situation, it has been seen that the condition of new dengue patients is much worse than the patients of the last few years and 20 people have died due to dengue virus in the last two months, after which the number of dengue cases this year has increased. The death toll is the highest in the last 22 years.

Officials say that this is the worst dengue situation in the country so far, in which nearly 1,000 people have died in recent weeks.