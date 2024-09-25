The “Islamic Republic of Afghanistan” claiming to implement the Islamic system is presenting a complicated picture in the field of education, in which women’s access to education in particular has been made difficult if not impossible.

For the first time, the Islamist Taliban government (1996-2001) also banned women’s education, even shutting down girls’ education. Girls’ schools were burned down, female teachers were killed so that women could not be educated in any way, except in the Kabul Medical Faculty. He left the medical faculty open so that female patients were only allowed to be examined by female doctors. For this reason, the Taliban did not ban women from working as doctors and nurses, but they did ban women from working in all other fields. During this period the number of religious madrasas increased and almost all other schools were converted into madrasas.

The rise of the Taliban regime almost destroyed the education system. Girls’ schools were closed, and the curriculum was changed to place greater emphasis on religious subjects, which took up 50 percent of instructional time.

In 2001, the Taliban government promulgated an education law and the second article of the said law stated that education is an equal right of all Afghan citizens. It was said that women’s education would be regulated under a special law. However, this special law on women’s education was never promulgated thereafter.

During the regime of Hamid Karzai (2001-2014), special attention was given to education. 2001 brought new opportunities and challenges in the field of education in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. Afghanistan’s 1947 constitution mandated nine years of primary education for all Afghan children, the first to be implemented in the country.

The re-emergence of the Taliban in August 2021 closed the doors of education for girls again. On the first day of the school year in Afghanistan in March 2022, anxious female students arriving for class found locked doors and armed Taliban guards. Despite assurances from the de facto authorities that schools would reopen for girls above the sixth grade, they barred girls from further education.

“I was excited about the prospect of continuing my studies and seeing my classmates and teachers after seven months,” said a middle school student from a remote province in southeastern Afghanistan. In my Fajr prayer, I praised Allah for answering my prayers to continue my studies… I rushed to school as fast as I could, but found nothing but sadness and despair.

It has been more than two years but there has been a complete ban on girls’ education beyond the sixth standard. Not only education, but also tourist places, women cannot go. What kind of Islam is going to be implemented?

The Taliban did what they had been doing in the past. In fact, no Muslim country has banned girls from getting an education except under the Taliban regime.

The question arises as to which Islam is being implemented by the Taliban? What is this interpretation of Islamic orders that the Taliban are presenting to the world?

Nowhere in Islam is there any discouragement of women’s education. Despite the interpretations of the Taliban, it is obligatory for women to acquire knowledge in Islam just like men. In the Holy Qur’an, Allah commands both sexes to increase their knowledge and condemns those who do not have knowledge. The Qur’an gives great importance to the acquisition of knowledge. It urges all people to think, ponder and acquire knowledge.

Rather, the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) encouraged the Companions to study. Hazrat Shifa bint Abdullah was an educated Sahabi. He asked them to teach Hazrat Hafsa.

Women are being deprived of their dignity, rights and status in the home and society. If the ban on girls’ high school education becomes permanent, it will ultimately exclude women from all sectors of society under the guise of religion. The Taliban have allowed female teachers, nurses, doctors and some civil servants to continue working. But where will they get educated women to fill these jobs without higher education?

The international community must send a clear, strong and coherent message to the Taliban that if girls are not allowed access to equal and quality higher education, the international community will limit funding to the education sector.

Islamic scholars, leaders and influential figures should condemn the Taliban’s decision to ban secondary education for girls and join with the Taliban to influence or change their destructive policies.

Real political reform in Afghanistan depends on addressing these issues, as women’s education is not only essential to the development of a stable government, but also to raising the standard of living. Islamic ideals have often been distorted by leaders to control and subjugate women’s lives, but Islam cannot be ignored in Afghanistan’s democracy. It plays a huge role in Afghan society. Islam should be respected and implemented to promote women’s education and rights, as it is embedded in the country’s history and religious ideology.