ISLAMABAD : Federal IT minister Aminul Haque present in a ceremony on Wednesday reassured that recently placed ban on Ticktock

a short-video sharing app, will be lifted once the talks with app’s management are finalized. He said the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority is in talks with the management to have morally compromised and anti-state content removed from the app for good, which, when taken care .

he said the app will be available again.We have given them some guidelines and are working on a mechanism on how to go ahead with the app in future, Haque said noting that once the matters are in final shape, the app will be green-lighted.Haque said this after addressing the ceremony on electric sharing bike launch in Islamabad where he was present as the chief guest.Deeming electric sharing bikes a game-changer for Pakistan while addressing its launch ceremony today the federal minister noted the new technology will contribute to empowering women.Aminul Haque said Pakistani women will be able to ride these bikes themselves which will help them become independent, referring to the public transport condition which is male-dominated and wherein the women have long raised their grievances.

Pakistan was becoming home to new technologies every day, federal minister Haque said and added that these e-bikes will be environment friendly in line with the need of the hour.Further expanding on e-bikes technology advent in Pakistan, Haque said this will bring in foreign investment in the country as the manufacturers will want to exploit the market potential. NNI