Rawalpindi: Meetings with PTI founder Imran Khan have been banned in Adiala Jail.

According to sources, Punjab Home Department has decided to ban meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, which will be applied for 2 weeks.

The jail administration had reserved Tuesday and Thursday for meetings with Imran Khan.

On the other hand, the police have also banned media coverage outside the Adiala Jail.

Police have issued instructions to the media that the media is not allowed to cover today, the media teams should move 2 km away from the jail.