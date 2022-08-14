ISLAMABAD: Abdul Qadir Patel, Minister of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, stated on Sunday that his ministry was committed to offering the best medical facilities in Balochistan’s flood-affected areas.

The minister made this statement while reviewing the current flood situation in Lasbela district.

Speaking with the director general of health in Balochistan, he said that his ministry had made sure that residents of flood-affected districts received the necessary medications.

To give the finest care to the locals in flood-affected areas, a 12-member doctor team from Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) organised free medical camps at Lasbela.

In partnership with the provincial government, free medical advice and medications were given to those in need.