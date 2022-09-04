QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo said on Saturday that the province urgently required financial assistance to help flood-affected residents get back on their feet because the destruction has thrust the region 20 years into the past.

The chief minister, who was presiding over a meeting on Saturday, declared that the extraordinary rains and floods have shattered the backs of people and robbed them of all of their life’s savings.

Regarding the victims’ predicament, Mr. Bizenjo remarked, “They are not in a position to survive without help from federal and provincial governments.

“Even if the province needs to take out a loan, the government, according to him, will cover the demands of flood victims and assist them in rebuilding their life. We will knock on every door to set up resources and restore happiness for the flood victims.

He stated that the provincial administration has requested grants from the federal government in proportion to the losses the province has incurred as a result of this natural disaster.

He added that every home destroyed by flooding would be rebuilt by the government.