As the relentless rains continue to damage destruction and claim nine more lives throughout the state, the provincial government on Monday announced that schools would be closed throughout Balochistan.Following the most recent deaths, the total number of rain-related deaths in Balochistan has now reached 225.

The Balochistan education department said that from today, August 22, to Sunday, August 27, all public and private educational institutions will be closed. After a prolonged downpour in the districts of Qilla Abdulla, Pishin, Qilla Saifullah, Daki, and Harnai, the Dolangi Dam in Qilla Saifullah, two significant bridges, and several connecting roads, including the cargo route close to Bab-e-Dosti along the Pak-Afghan border in Chaman, were swept away by floods.

The Balochistan-Punjab highway remained impassable for a fifth day running. Due to flooding, a number of additional routes were also blocked to traffic.The Bostan region of Pishin was flooded, a number of homes fell, and a first-degree flood spilled beneath the Bibi Nani bridge in Machh.

In Dera Murad Jamali, flood water flooded the 220KV grid station, cutting off power to nearby villages.As the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has once again warned of flash floods in eastern Balochistan, more areas are expected to be affected.