QUETTA: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Balochistan provides best access to Central Asian States for enhancing trade and economic relations with these countries.

Talking to the parliamentarians at the Governor House on Tuesday, the president said that regional connectivity would result in economic activity and ensure win-win situation for all the regional countries.

He said that Gwadar has a great significance in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. He said that in the near future Gwadar would become an important trade hub by connecting Balochistan with Central Asia and result in economic development of the region. The president emphasised the need to focus on equipping the youth of the country with modern skills in view of the CPEC.

He said, “There are ample opportunities for development of agriculture, fisheries and livestock sectors in Balochistan and we have to take steps in the right direction and ensure prudent use of available resources.” The president stressed utilisation of resources for the benefit of people, which he said, would also improve their living standards.

The meeting, attended by Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, focused on the overall security situation, ongoing development projects, border trade and establishment of border markets, land digitalisation management and the new labour laws in the province.

Other areas, particularly promotion of tourism in the province and the economic and political situation also came under discussion.

Earlier in the day, addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Green Tractor Scheme at Noori Naseer Khan Culture Complex, President Alvi has said that modernisation of agriculture and livestock sectors is inevitable for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that the scheme will benefit the farmers of the province. The president said the present government has put the country and provinces on the path of swift progress. He said that the present government believes in policy making with the consultation of all stakeholders. He said that the present government is taking concrete steps for eradication of corruption from the country.

Under the Green Tractors Scheme, 1,000 tractors will be provided to the farmers of Balochistan at subsidised rates.

Earlier, the president arrived in Quetta for a two-day trip to the provincial capital. The president is accompanied by the first lady. Upon his arrival, the president was received by Balochistan Governor Zahoor Agha and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan. Provincial ministers and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.