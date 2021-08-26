ISLAMABAD: The Balochistan government has declared Ziarat as a third national park under its efforts to increase protected areas, which will boost adventure tourism, sustainable employment opportunities for local communities and ecosystem restoration.

The government has functionalized ‘Balochistan council for conservation of wildlife’ for providing a dedicated research facility for animal life, conservation and public recreation, Balochistan government official told on Thursday.

He said the government has allocated endowment fund for conservation of endangered flora juniper forest in Ziarat district which is the second largest of its kind in the world.

The government has taken steps for reserving deforestation and degradation in high conservation Chilghoza forest which were under constant pressure due to unshackled timber mafia and increase in population coupled with lack of alternate fuel resources for livelihood, he said.

He said these forests play an important role in providing both green and environment friendly emissions besides being a major source of income to the local communities. The official said government has initiated community game reserve at Kharan to engage the local people with aim to conserve wildlife in the area.

He said the government has also established the first GIS Laboratory for provincial forestry resource mapping and protection of wildlife found across the province.

He said an extensive awareness drive was afoot to sensitize the citizens about importance of the wildlife for the ecosystem. The drive was meant to discourage poaching- a major threat to the wildlife habitats in the province, he said.

The government has also initiated the declaration process of second marine protected area at Churna Island, he told. He said Churna Island is one of the scenic and unique adventure sports tourism attractions offering unforgettable experience of corals and underground water sports.

It is facing depletion due to damage bore by the unique marine life existing in the Coastline. “Zero tolerance has been adopted against poaching and hunting of animals and birds,” he remarked. He further said concentrated efforts were underway to improve condition of all the national parks in Balochistan.