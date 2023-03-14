QUETTA: On Tuesday, the Balochistan administration decided to shut down all wedding halls and restaurants in Quetta at 10 pm.

Under the leadership of Commissioner Quetta Division Sohail ur Rahman Baloch, a meeting was convened to discuss the execution of the National Energy Policy. Also present were officials from the Chamber of Commerce, Central Anjuman Tajran Balochistan, and Energy Secretary Bashir Bazai.

Important decisions were made in the meeting about the federal energy policy and the energy crisis, including the closure of all city restaurants and wedding halls at 10 pm and the implementation of load shedding in the city’s main commercial districts.

In the meeting, it was also determined that establishments in the city’s outlying suburbs would close at 8.30 pm. In the initial phase, the district government will publish notices regarding the early closing of wedding venues and dining establishments.