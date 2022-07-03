<!-- wp:image {"width":943,"height":566} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/07\/62c12cfe7b26c.jpg" alt="This image shows rescue workers at the scene of the accident. \u2014 Photo provided by author" width="943" height="566"\/><figcaption>On Sunday morning in <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/">Balochistan's <\/a>Zhob district, a passenger bus crashed into a ravine, killing at least 19 passengers and injuring another 11, according to officials. The bus was travelling from Islamabad to Quetta with more than 30 people on board. In one scene of the television broadcast, emergency personnel could be seen helping passengers who were covered in blood. The bus was travelling from Islamabad to Quetta with more than 30 people on board. In one scene of the television broadcast, emergency personnel could be seen helping passengers who were covered in blood. <br><br>According to Sherani Assistant Commissioner Mehtab Shah, the event happened close to Dhana Sar. He claimed that the bus sped off the road and into the ravine, killing 19 people and wounding an additional 11. According to Shah, rescue crews arrived on the spot quickly after learning of the situation. He also mentioned that the remains had been brought to the hospital, where an identification procedure was now underway.<br><br> Dr Noorul Haq, the medical director of Civil Hospital Zhob, stated that the<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/"> injured <\/a>who were taken to the facility were in a critical state. He added that further fatalities were anticipated. Balochistan's Chief Minister, Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, also expressed sorrow for the incident's fatalities. The families of the victims also received his heartfelt sympathies. To ensure that the injured received care, he commanded that an emergency be proclaimed at Civil Hospital Zhob.<br><br> Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also conveyed his sincere sadness and grief over the fatalities. According to a report from Radio Pakistan, the premier ordered the relevant authorities to give the injured prompt medical aid.<br><br> 22 people were killed last month after a passenger van crashed down a ravine close to the Qila Saifullah area of northern Balochistan, including nine family members. When it arrived at the Akhtarzai area, the van\u2014which was travelling from Loralai to Zhob with 23 passengers\u2014fell down the 200-foot-deep gorge.<br><br> The deputy commissioner of Qila Saifullah, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim Kakar, claimed that the motorist was speeding when he crashed through a barrier at a bend in the road and fell many feet into a <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/">ravine<\/a><br><\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->