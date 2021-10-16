QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha on Saturday convened the provincial assembly’s session on October 20, at which no-trust motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal will be presented.

Earlier, sources had reported that the Balochistan Assembly’s session was likely to be convened on October 20.

Meanwhile, the political crisis in Balochistan is showing no signs of abating as the provincial governor, chief minister and members of the ‘estranged’ group of the coalition government have returned to Quetta from Islamabad after holding in-depth talks with senior federal government officials, including Prime Minister Imran Khan while the efforts to prevent no-confidence move from being presented against the chief minister in the assembly are underway.