<!-- wp:image {"width":904,"height":678} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.tribune.com.pk\/media\/images\/11654286103-0\/11654286103-0.jpg" alt="voters line up outside a polling station in the mastung district of balochistan during lg polls held on may 29 photo express" width="904" height="678"\/><figcaption>QUETTA: To strengthen the local government system, the Balochistan government has provided a grant of Rs. <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/">16.8 billion<\/a> for local councils, including Rs. 10 billion as development money. The province administration has been working to create local bodies so that genuine power is passed to the local level in order to enhance the local government system. <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/">Balochistan<\/a> has finished electing more than 6,000 general councilors in the first round of the local government (LG) elections. An official from the provincial government told APP that effective work at the grass-root level would be facilitated by a robust and empowered LG system. He gave the assurance that the government will provide the fundamental foundation, which was necessary for the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/">LG system<\/a> to be successful.<br><br> A total of 33% of the seats in all Union Councils have been set aside for women, 5% for farmers and workers, and 5% for non-Muslims. A powerful and empowered LG, he claimed, would help the province's development efforts spread out over a larger area. <br><br>According to him, the LG institutions would receive a fundamental structure that was necessary for their development.<br><br> Shams Hamzazai, a former district chairman of Loralai, recalled that the LG had financial troubles during his leadership. According to the new reforms strategy, the LG should be given a certain part of the development funds for every single district, he continued. APP<br><br><\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->