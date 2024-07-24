A pressing question confronting the state concerns the militants who have laid down their arms — euphemistically referred to as the ‘good’ Taliban. For those living in areas ravaged by militancy, these individuals are far from welcome. The recently concluded Bannu Amn Jirga highlighted this sentiment, with participants demanding the removal of the ‘good’ Taliban from their areas and an end to their patrols and pickets.

This presents a significant dilemma for the state: how to handle those willing to renounce violence? The issue is complex and requires consultation with the people’s representatives, security experts, and academics to find a viable solution.

Those responsible for the deaths of thousands of Pakistani civilians and security personnel cannot be welcomed back without facing justice. Even those militants who have surrendered cannot be allowed to roam freely and create parallel structures; maintaining law and order is the government’s sole prerogative.

The situation becomes more complicated when considering the thousands of foot soldiers, particularly child fighters groomed by terrorist groups and juveniles. This challenge is not unique to Pakistan. For instance, around 40,000 wives and children of IS fighters are currently held in a Syrian camp run by Kurdish armed groups, with their countries of origin unwilling to take them back.

A potential solution lies in deradicalisation programmes for militants who surrender and vow to renounce violence. Such initiatives have been previously attempted in Swat at centres operated by the military and NGOs. Initially, hard-core militants should be separated from low-level cadres not involved in gratuitous violence, with the former facing legal punishment.

The deradicalisation process should encompass psychological assistance, education, and vocational training, enabling reformed militants to contribute positively to society. Even after completing the programme, security forces must monitor these individuals to prevent them from relapsing into terrorism.

This task is neither easy nor inexpensive; it demands substantial funds and sustained effort. Additionally, the successes and failures of previous deradicalisation programmes must be scientifically analyzed to avoid repeating past mistakes.

Deradicalisation should be one component of a broader strategy to counter violent extremism, as outlined in the revised National Action Plan. This approach could also extend to Baloch fighters who wish to renounce violence and reintegrate into society.

Finding a balance between justice and rehabilitation is challenging, but it is crucial for lasting peace. The state must adopt a nuanced approach that punishes the guilty while offering a path to redemption for those willing to change. Only through comprehensive and compassionate strategies can Pakistan hope to address the root causes of militancy and foster a more peaceful future