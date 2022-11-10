Imran Khan’s bail was extended by an anti-terrorism court on Thursday in a case involving protest violence until November 21.The PTI leadership, including party chairman Imran Khan and secretary-general Asad Umar, and 100 other party members had a terror complaint filed against them for suspected acts of violence during the protests.

Following Khan’s disqualification and declaration that he is no longer a member of the National Assembly by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), protests broke out all throughout the nation.Ten charges, including one under the Anti-Terrorism Act, had been added to the file that the police had reported at the Sagjani police station.

The PTI leader’s appeal for a medical appearance exemption was also granted by the court. Raja Khurram Nawaz, the PTI leader, was also granted bail by the court, preventing the police from detaining him until November 14.