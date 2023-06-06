The chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was granted interim bail on Tuesday by the Lahore High Court in the Zile Shah murder case.

Upon hearing the PTI leader’s argument, Justice Anwar-ul-Haq questioned the prosecutor as to which legal provisions had mentioned him in FIRs.

When Justice Haq inquired about the case’s suitability for bail, the prosecution responded in the affirmative.

After Punjab Assistant Advocate General read out the FIR in court, the judge questioned the prosecution about whether the accused had any connection to the murder.

The judge remarked that it didn’t matter who was the accused as long as it was made clear which legal laws called for the cancellation of the accused’s bail.

The PTI chief was later given release in exchange for Rs100,000 surety bond.