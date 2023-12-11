Anti-terrorism court of Islamabad granted bail in three cases of founder PTI Imran Khan and two cases of Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain of the Anti-Terrorism Court approved the bail of the founder PTI and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed and PTI lawyers Sardar Busy, and Khalid Yusuf appeared in the court.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed took the stand that PTI leaders deliberately staged protests, the founder of PTI misled people and tried to create agitation, PTI leaders are being given unnecessary leniency, and founder PTI I and Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s sureties should be dismissed.

The judge inquired whether Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Imran Khan were present on the spot. On which the prosecutor said that Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the founder of PTI were not present on the spot.

The anti-terrorism court judge said that the bail applications of Imran Khan, and Shah Mehmood Qureshi are approved, and the bails of other co-accused have been confirmed.

ATC Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain approved Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s sureties in exchange for Rs 30,000 bonds.